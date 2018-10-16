Move the Sticks: MNF recap & Ed Oliver interview!

A casual 400-yard passing performance from A-Rod on MNF deserves to be broken down! DJ and Bucky examine the Monday night's bout and how Green Bay's young wide receivers have stepped up (:50). The guys then discuss their '3 P's' for helping a young QB succeed and evaluate the talent around this year's rookie quarterbacks (5:30), after, DJ and Bucky chat about Nick Bosa's departure from Ohio State (21:50) and lastly, welcome one of CFB's premiere defensive players Ed Oliver to the show (29:20)!

Listen to the podcast below: