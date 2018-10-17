Albert Wilson, Todd Gurley among Players of Week

There were plenty of exceptional performances in Week 6, but these six players not only put up big numbers, they were also instrumental in helping their teams emerge victorious.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The fifth-year Georgia State product burned the Chicago Bears with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime win. His two scores came on short passes which the speedster turned to paydirt. Of his total, 136 yards came after the catch, which prompted Wilson to proclaim, "I'm the best YAC receiver in the league, for sure."

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Ravens set a team record with 11 sacks, with Smith leading the way with three in a 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans.

Jets kicker Jason Myers was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Myers booted seven field goals, including a 48-yarder, and added three extra points as New York topped the Indianapolis Colts, 42-34.

In the NFC, Rams running back Todd Gurley was named the Offensive Player of the Week. The former Georgia Bulldog piled up a career-high 208 rushing yards and found the end zone twice in Los Angeles' 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week was Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark. Clark absolutely terrorized Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders, racking up 2.5 sacks and four tackles in Seattle's 27-3 win in London.

One week after missing four field goals and an extra point, Packers kicker Mason Crosby bounced back in a big way, kicking a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift Green Bay over the San Francisco 49ers, 33-30, on Monday night. It was Crosby's fourth field goal of the night. The 12-year veteran also made all three of his extra-point attempts. For that performance, Crosby was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.