Raiders' Johnson cut; Lynch dealing with groin strain

The Oakland Raiders have released veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson, head coach Jon Gruden told reporters at his Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Johnson had registered 17 tackles and no sacks in six games this season. The 35-year-old Texas product was in his first season with the Raiders, having spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda was promoted from the practice squad to replace Johnson on the active roster.

In other Raiders news, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are both in concussion protocol, Gruden said. Cooper was knocked out of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks in the second quarter while Roberts left the game in the fourth.

Gruden also said running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain after rushing for 45 yards on Sunday. Lynch is scheduled to undergo an MRI to get it checked out, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Quarterback Derek Carr is still sore from injuring his arm while getting sacked on Sunday, but "we think he's going to be OK," Gruden said.

Addresssing whether the 1-5 Raiders are tanking, Gruden said, "I'll say this, we're not tanking anything. We're not getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning to tank. Ain't nobody tanking."

The Raiders have a bye this week before facing the Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum on Oct. 28.