Adam Vinatieri has scoring record in sight, not end of HOF career

Vinatieri says kicking chose him rather than the other way around. As a kid, he liked to be at the center of the action. When he played baseball, he was the pitcher or the catcher. In soccer, he was the center midfielder. He wrestled because there was no place to hide. So, of course, he played quarterback. But when he was in fifth grade, his Pop Warner coach asked if anybody wanted to kick. Vinatieri already played soccer, so he figured he'd give it a try. He was the best of the four kids who tried out. Most important to him: It gave Vinatieri the chance to be on the field. By the time he got to college, he was 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and buried on the quarterback depth chart, too short to be a top thrower. But he was the perfect size to be a kicker.

First, though, there was a brief but telling detour. Vinatieri would have seemed to be an ideal fit for West Point. As a child, he was placed in classes for students with learning disabilities because of a reading problem. But a teacher had inspired him, and by the time he graduated from high school, he had outstanding grades, a facility for sports and the natural confidence required for leadership. "Top Gun" had recently been in theaters, and knowing that graduating as an officer from a military academy virtually guaranteed a good job, Vinatieri applied to all of them. Here was the great-great-grandson of General George Custer's bandleader who, fortuitously, did not follow the general into battle at Little Bighorn. Vinatieri would be an Army officer.

Vinatieri lasted two weeks. He concedes that he went to West Point for the wrong reasons, and that he came home for the wrong ones, too -- there was a high school girlfriend, and he was 18 -- an age, as he put it, when "you're making dumb decisions."

But there was also a streak of the strong will and the preternatural self-assuredness that would become apparent to millions a few years later.

"I've always been a very opinionated guy, an outgoing personality," Vinatieri said. "I really appreciate everybody that is there and what they stand for. But I didn't want to take who I was and get rid of it and mold it to who they want it to be. I like my smart-aleck self. I remember one officer sat us around in the courtyard, and he said, 'You know, West Point doesn't screw up. You guys are here for a reason. They only pick the best of the best; you will be successful no matter what you do.'

"I took that the wrong way: Wait a minute, I can be successful no matter where I'm at? Why am I here? Very shortly after that, I decided to leave. That's probably one thing ... I don't know if ashamed is the right word, but disappointed. I'm not a quitter. But I let that go. I let my family down. I look back at it now, and everything worked out just fine. Would I still be in the league if I went to school there?"

Perhaps not. But the path from Division II South Dakota State -- back home after he left West Point -- to NFL Europe, to being signed by Bill Parcells with the Patriots in 1996 in large part to light a fire under Parcells' incumbent kicker, to the heroics and Super Bowls in New England and Indianapolis, has had a through-line: competitiveness married with staggering consistency, in both mechanics and outcome.

"He is the most competitive human I've ever seen in my entire life," said Pat McAfee, the now-retired punter who spent eight seasons with Vinatieri in Indianapolis. "A game of chess, checkers, cards -- he feels if he doesn't win, he has completely failed, and I think is completely miserable. In the weight room, guys 20 years younger, he's competing with them. The year he didn't miss (2014, when Vinatieri missed just one field-goal try in 31 attempts and made all 50 extra points), I don't think he missed in practice, either."

Vinatieri admired the top kickers of his youth -- Andersen, Pete Stoyanovich, Gary Anderson -- but he never copied anybody's style, other than the one time in middle school when he took off his shoe in homage to Rich Karlis, who kicked barefoot for Denver, Minneapolis and Detroit over nine seasons.

"I said, 'This ain't for me,' " Vinatieri said. "It was cold."

After a mediocre college career, Vinatieri loaded up his truck and drove across the country to work with kicking guru Doug Blevins in rural Virginia. It was there, with Vinatieri waiting tables at night and lifting weights at the nearby high school, that the mechanics and the kick he repeats to this day were refined.

His kick itself is rare, according to Tom McMahon, Denver's special teams coach, who spent five seasons in Indianapolis with Vinatieri. The rise on the ball goes straight up, "like Mount Everest," McMahon said. A drill Vinatieri does religiously involves having very tall linemen hold their hands over their heads at the line of scrimmage while he tries to kick over them -- ironic, considering the impossible kick in the snow for which he is most famous was a low line drive.

In fact, the only significant change McMahon made while working with Vinatieri was speeding up the entire operation -- from the moment the holder lifts his hand to signal the snapper to deliver the ball to the hold and kick -- by fractions of a second. McMahon stood behind Vinatieri and screamed until the veteran kicker got so tired of hearing McMahon's voice that he sped up.

Although Vinatieri's success rate on field-goal tries has declined steadily over the past four seasons, his field-goal conversion rate of 85.3 percent in 2017 still ranked him 15th out of all kickers. And, perhaps surprisingly, he missed just once of 50-plus yards. This season, he's delivered on 11 of his 13 tries, including 2 of 3 from 50 yards and beyond.

"The older you get, the ball flattens out, like a receiver loses his burst," McMahon said. "He hasn't lost that. When I got there in 2013, they asked me how many years he still had. I said as many as he wanted. When [the] ball goes low, like a horse, [you] have to put them down. He isn't even close. This guy has a lot left; the ball comes straight off his foot like a young man. You can still hear it. I hope he never retires."