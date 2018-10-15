GIFs that help explain Week 6: Brock Osweiler is alive and well

Every game during the NFL season tells a story. GIFs -- pronounced "gifs", "jifs" or "gee-oafs" -- can do the same thing. Let's explain the world of Week 6 through GIFs.

Under that towel resides Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake, who was the happiest man in Miami Gardens after Jason Sanders' overtime field goal lifted the Dolphins past the Bears on Sunday. Earlier in the extra period, Drake had fumbled at the goal line, a gaffe that led to an unthinkable turnover for the home team. It was the type of mistake that, had the Dolphins lost, would have stuck to Drake forever. Here's how he looked moments after the fumble:

A lotta heavy emotional lifting for towels! Anyway, Drake dodged Week 6 infamy, and the Dolphins are sitting atop the AFC East with the Patriots as we approach Halloween. Put a towel over your head if you predicted that.

That's Danny Amendola being taken to the ground with what looks to be (channeling my early '90s pro wrestling knowledge) a modified side suplex executed by Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd. It brings back memories of the old "NFL Blitz!" video game, which featured simple gameplay and cartoonishly exaggerated tackling ideal for foggy nights in the freshman dorm. It's a game that could never exist in today's climate, so thanks to Floyd for offering that shot of nostalgia. I imagine Mr. Amendola was less grateful.

We covered this last week, but I guess we should hit it again. You really shouldn't be allowed to tackle dudes by their hair. On Sunday, Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney took down Bills running back Chris Ivory in an unruly act of dread-on-dread aggression. And like clockwork, the game announcer couldn't wait to remind the viewing audience that this was 100 percent within the NFL rulebook. Actual quote from the Dreadlock Police: "You wanna have that long hair, that can happen!" Lame.

Look at that beautiful man. Joe Namath, 75 years young, pumping up the loyal Jets fans at the Meadowlands at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Jets' Super Bowl III win over the Colts. Namath is more than just a franchise legend for Jets fans -- he is THE franchise legend. And there's something very cool about Namath being in the building on Sunday when the latest great hope at quarterback, rookie Sam Darnold, led the Jets to a win over the same Colts. Has the true Namath successor finally arrived? Jets fans have only been waiting a half century now.

So close, Joe Mixon . There's something sadly fitting about Mixon's aborted leap and the eventual outcome of the Bengals latest crushing loss to the rival Steelers . The promised land is right in front of you! And ... you ... just ... can't ... reach it.

The Baltimore Ravens are scary. Above, you see their celebration after they set a franchise record with their 10th sack of Marcus Mariota in Sunday's shutout win in Nashville. Baltimore added another Mariota takedown for good measure. With the Jaguars suddenly in flux, the Ravens join the Chiefs as the teams that present the greatest danger to the Patriots in the AFC.

There's Conor McGregor, the MMA fighter who beats people for a living. The Irishman does not throw American footballs for a living. In fact, it is quite possible that Sunday in Dallas was the first time McGregor had ever held an NFL football.

But before you get too comfortable on your high horse, just remember that Patrick Mahomes throws a tighter spiral than you ... using his non-throwing arm.

Brock Osweiler had a legitimate NFL moment on Sunday! Look at that dude! He's happy and successful! Can't say I could have expected that. Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Dolphins against a Bears defense that entered Sunday as the NFC's most stingy unit. Let this be a general reminder that football, along with sports in general, is pretty much impossible to predict.

Finally, here's Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was his typically ultra-emotional self during the Giants' loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Last week, a lot of people were concerned about Kanye West, who continued his string of bizarre public behavior during a surreal trip to White House. You guys can focus on Yeezy ... I have some concerns about Odell.

Beckham appears to have reached his limit ... and the 1-5 Giants still have 10 games remaining this season. Everybody hang on tight.

Until next week.

Dan Hanzus writes two columns a week for NFL.com and hosts the award-winning Around The NFL Podcast. Follow him on Twitter if you want.