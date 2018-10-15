Conor McGregor gives explanation for awkward pass attempt

On Sunday, UFC star Conor McGregor got the Cowboys pumped up before their 40-7 blowout of the Jaguars. It seems like McGregor's skills as a pregame motivator far exceed his ability as a passer.

Mystic Mac looked like he was shot putting rather than tossing the pigskin. After realizing his pass had gone viral, McGregor used social media to explain just why his throw looked so awkward:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 14, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

"Hahaha yous'r fu***** ruthless on this side. I just didn't want to rip my custom @augustmcgregor baby blue billionaire blazer," wrote McGregor. "That was all, y'all. Great job to the Cowboys today!"

So, he was trying to avoid a pricey wardrobe malfunction? Fair enough. After Sunday's blowout, I'm sure the Cowboys will be happy to have McGregor (and his unintentionally hilarious pass attempts) back at Jerry's World anytime.