2018 NFL Draft generated record $125.2M for Dallas

Everything is bigger in Texas, even the NFL draft. And Dallas is more than $100 million richer for it.

The 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium generated $125.2 million in economic impact for the Dallas region during the three-day event in late April and $74 million in direct spending, according to a report compiled by VisitDallas, which utilized Destinations International's economic impact calculator.

That figure is a new record for an NFL draft and is the first one to top $100 million for the host region. The records didn't stop there. More than 100,000 fans flocked to Day 1 and the NFL Draft Experience on April 26, and the entire event drew more than 200,00 people.

"The Draft in Dallas once again raised the bar for host cities for what has become one of the most- anticipated sporting events of the year," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Senior Vice President, Events & Club Business Development, in a press release.

The 2018 draft was the NFL's first to be held at a stadium. After 41 drafts (1964-2014) in New York City, the league returned its second largest event of the year to old host cities Chicago (2015-16) and Philadelphia (2017).

The 2019 NFL Draft will take place in downtown Nashville, Tenn. on April 25-27.

"We believe the NFL Draft has been one of our most successful events, specifically, from a community engagement standpoint," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. "Not only did the news coverage of community outreach receive more than one billion media impressions alone, but the draft touched more people than ever before. The NFL draft provides one of the greatest platforms for a region to engage entire school districts, partners and communities as it's an event that, through the game beyond the field, can make all dreams come true."

An estimated 60.5 percent of all 2018 draft attendees flew to North Texas for the events, according to data compiled from on-site attendee surveys. Also, more than 463,000 fans from all 50 states used the NFL Fan Mobile Pass to register for an opportunity for free tickets to the draft.