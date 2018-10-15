Anthony Lynn on Chargers' win: We made all our kicks

The Los Angeles Chargers rode into Cleveland and exorcized some demons.

The last trip to the shores of Lake Erie, in 2016, the Chargers watched a field goal sail wide right, giving the Browns their only victory of that season.

In Sunday's 38-14 road win, the Chargers not only avenged that loss but perhaps put to bed some of their kicking struggles of the past several seasons.

"Well, we made all of our damn kicks," coach Anthony Lynn said after the win, via the Associated Press. "All the extra points, all the field goals, so that's improvement."

Rookie Michael Badgley nailed four extra points and a 44-yard field goal in Sunday's win. The rookie was filling in for Caleb Sturgis, who was dealing with a quad injury.

Sturgis has continued the tradition of Chargers kicker woes. The sixth-year veteran has gone one game out of five without a miss on the season. He's converted nine of 12 field goals and 8 of 12 extra points.

After the win, Lynn said he wouldn't make a determination on the kicking situation moving forward, but added he's comfortable sticking with Badgley until Sturgis is completely healthy. It's a painfully small sample size, but if Badgley continues to hit his attempts, perhaps the brief dalliance could turn into more.

After all the Chargers' attempts to fix their kicker troubles, stumbling upon the answer by accident would be the perfect ending to the horror show.