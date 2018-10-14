Todd Gurley celebrates career rushing performance

In the Los Angeles Rams' sixth win of the season in as many games, Todd Gurley carried the load -- and his team -- on his way to a career day.

Gurley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, ran for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns in L.A.'s 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

"Man, [the] O-line, tight ends, quarterback, everybody did a great job of just opening the holes, and [I] took care of the rest," Gurley said after the game. "Just thank God we came here in a tough environment and got the win, and you know, it felt good, but credit to those big boys up front."

"He's an extremely important part of what we want to do," Rams coach Sean McVay added. "I thought he was outstanding really throughout the whole day, made an impact in a variety of ways, ran hard. I thought the guys [on the offensive line] did an excellent job handling a really good front in the run game. We were able to stay ahead of the chains really with an exception of some things with me putting us in bad spots. We ran the football extremely efficiently and you can't say enough about Todd and the other 10 that were instrumental in being able to do that."

Gurley's previous high was 159 yards in his third career game back in 2015. He is the first Rams players to rush for over 200 yards with two scores since Marshall Faulk did so late in the 2001 season.

Gurley and the Rams weren't the first team to have outsized success running against the Broncos. Denver became the first team in league history to concede a 200-yard rushing game to opposing players in consecutive games of the same season; the Broncos gave up 219 rushing yards to Jets tailback Isaiah Crowell in Week 5.

In addition to his career- and season-high rushing yards, Gurley also set season-bests with 28 carries and 7.4 yards per carry.

Entering Sunday evening, Gurley leads the league in rushing yards (623), rushing touchdowns (9), yards from scrimmage (870) and total touchdowns (11). He is on pace for career highs in rushing yards (1,661), rushing TDs (24), yards from scrimmage (2,320) and total touchdowns (29.3).