Rams WR Cooper Kupp (knee) questionable to return

  • By Jeremy Bergman
One of the Los Angeles Rams' top targets exited early against the Denver Broncos.

Cooper Kupp was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter and is questionable to return.

Kupp was horse-collar tackled by Broncos safety Darian Stewart on a 12-yard sweep, his lone touch of the game. Kupp's left leg twisted underneath him as he was taken down. Stewart was penalized on the play.

Josh Reynolds replaced the second-year wideout in the lineup.

Around The NFL will have more on Kupp's injury as his situation develops.

