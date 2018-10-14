Cooper Kupp plays through knee injury in Rams' win

One of the Los Angeles Rams' top targets exited early against the Denver Broncos, but returned for the second half of L.A.'s 23-20 victory.

Cooper Kupp was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter and was initially ruled as questionable to return. But Kupp was back in the huddle on Los Angeles' first drive of the third quarter.

Kupp played six snaps upon returning to the game and sat out the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Kupp was horse-collar tackled by Broncos safety Darian Stewart on a 12-yard sweep, his first and only touch of the game. Kupp's left leg twisted underneath him as he was taken down. Stewart was penalized on the play.