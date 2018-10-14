Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 6 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the sixth Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an ankle injury against the Buccaneers and was ruled out. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu suffered a hip injury in the second half.

2. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen exited in the third quarter with an elbow injury and did not return against the Houston Texans. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman. Coach Sean McDermott did not provide an update on Allen after the game.

Bills guard Vladimir Ducasse exited early with a knee injury.

3. The Minnesota Vikings fear cornerback Mike Hughes suffered a torn ACL in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The promising rookie will undergo an MRI tomorrow.

4. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters he thinks quarterback Derek Carr is "going to be OK" and that he wanted to return after suffering a left shoulder injury late in the Raiders' loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Raiders wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts were ruled out after suffering concussions. Guard Jon Feliciano suffered a ribs injury and did not return.

5. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter and is questionable to return. Linebacker Matt Longacre is questionable to return with a back injury.

6. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard sustained a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Nick Vigil (knee) and safety Shawn Williams (concussion) exited early and did not return.

7. Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin suffered a shoulder injury against the New York Jets and was ruled out.

8. Cardinals guard Mike Iupati suffered a back injury and did not return. Guard Justin Pugh (hand) and tackle Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) also exited early.

9. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rod Streater did not return after suffering a stinger against the Los Angeles Chargers.

10. New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa exited the game after suffering an ankle injury.

11. Miami Dolphins defensive end Jonathan Woodard was ruled out after suffering a concussion.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy exited with a calf injury against the Falcons and was seen in a walking boot.

13. Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return against the Los Angeles Rams.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Niles Paul has been ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury.

15. Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston (hamstring) will miss Sunday night's marquee game against the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. Safety Eric Berry (heel) is once again out for K.C.

16. The New England Patriots are expected to have the services of tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), running back Sony Michel (knee) and receiver Chris Hogan (thigh) against the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Michel will be a game-time decision, however.