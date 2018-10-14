Around the NFL  

 

 

Ryan Shazier walks on field where he suffered injury

  • By Austin Knoblauch
It's been more than 10 months since Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a career-threatening spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, he made his return to Paul Brown Stadium. The moment wasn't lost on Shazier, who walked on the field before the start of the AFC North showdown:

Shazier suffered the scary injury on Dec. 4, 2017, during Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Bengals. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler underwent spinal stabilization surgery days later, and was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Rehabilitation Institute on Feb. 1. He then transitioned into an outpatient therapy program as part of what has been a long rehab process.

Shazier has been a fixture at Steelers games and practices since suffering the injury.

