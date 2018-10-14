Ryan Shazier walks on field where he suffered injury

It's been more than 10 months since Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a career-threatening spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, he made his return to Paul Brown Stadium. The moment wasn't lost on Shazier, who walked on the field before the start of the AFC North showdown:

Itâs been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you. #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/wItKXNp5ya â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) October 14, 2018

Shazier suffered the scary injury on Dec. 4, 2017, during Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Bengals. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler underwent spinal stabilization surgery days later, and was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Rehabilitation Institute on Feb. 1. He then transitioned into an outpatient therapy program as part of what has been a long rehab process.

Shazier has been a fixture at Steelers games and practices since suffering the injury.