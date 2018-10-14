Josh Norman faces no further discipline after benching

The Washington Redskins' struggles against Drew Brees on Monday Night Football were exacerbated by Josh Norman's benching by coach Jay Gruden in the second half of the 43-19 loss.

Gruden benched Norman for listening to music on headphones in the locker room at halftime while the coach was addressing the team, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Norman didn't realize Gruden was speaking when he put the headphones on, which prompted Gruden to yank the headphones off his head, leaving Norman in a momentary state of disbelief, sources told Rapoport.

Instead of arguing with Gruden, Norman removed himself from the situation and headed to the bathroom. Gruden didn't like Norman's response to the situation by walking away, and decided to bench him, per Rapoport.

Norman and Gruden later talked about what happened and put it behind them. There will be no additional discipline, Rapoport reported.

The incident was first reported by podcaster Kevin Sheehan.

The decision to bench Norman didn't have much outcome on the game -- the Saints had already scored 26 points on the Redskins with Norman on the field in the first half.

It'll be interesting to see how Norman and the Redskins respond this week against the Carolina Panthers. His rocky performance against the Saints -- he allowed two touchdowns on two targets, and a 158.3 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus -- led many to initially believe Norman was benched for performance reasons.

Playing against the Panthers, his former team, could present Norman will the perfect opportunity to prove he's still one of the game's top corners. It also gives the Redskins a chance to show they are indeed one of the best defensive units in the NFL.