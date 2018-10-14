Bills unlikely to trade LeSean McCoy to Eagles

Even in the wake of an impressive win over the Giants on a national stage, the Eagles still have questions. Notably, are they going to be able to run the ball?

Starter Jay Ajayi is out for the season, both Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement averaged fewer than 4-yards per rush on Thursday, and general manager Howie Roseman has worked the phones in an attempt to find a running back.

While one of those calls went to the Buffalo Bills, and the teams did discuss a possible trade for LeSean McCoy, there is a long way to go before a trade even becomes possible.

One key source believes McCoy stays in Buffalo not just for this year, but also for the 2019 season. There was no talk of compensation during the conversation between the Bills and the Eagles this week, and the call was described as more feeling out than anything.

But the belief is a trade for McCoy would be expensive, perhaps as much as the Seahawks were asking for Pro Bowler Earl Thomas before his injury. And the Eagles don't seem ready to pay a second-round pick and more for McCoy, even though they have two of them in the 2019 draft.

While Philly will keep searching and the two sides will probably talk again as the trade deadline gets closer, there is another reason why the Bills envision keeping McCoy.

While his legal situation has played out publicly, he's extremely well-liked in that locker room and he's matured as a leader for a young team. Simply, they want him on the team this year and next, for rookie quarterback Josh Allen and for everyone. He's due just $6.18 million for next year, and he's been one of their best players.

They just don't want to trade him. They'll listen, all teams listen, but the Bills want to keep him. It will play out over the next few weeks how badly the Eagles want to push for him or potentially go in a different direction.

