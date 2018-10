Potential future NFL Hall of Famer Jason Peters doesn't appear to be done quite yet.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via sources early Sunday morning that the Philadelphia Eagles left tackle is expected to return from a torn biceps and play this season.

The news comes following Peters' MRI and Rapoport tweeted Peters "could miss a week or two."

The Eagles (3-3) are coming off a 34-13 victory on Thursday night over the New York Giants (1-5).