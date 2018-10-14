Injuries: Deshaun Watson (chest) expected to start

Despite battling a painful bruised chest and lung, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start on Sunday against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning.

Watson suffered a chest injury in the Texans' Week 5 overtime win over the Cowboys.

The Texans (2-3) will host Buffalo (2-3) on Sunday.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into kickoff for Week 6:

1. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable and was at one point deemed 50-50 to play, but Rapoport tweeted he is "expected to play" against the host Cowboys.

2. There is optimism for the Vikings that running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) could play versus the Cardinals on Sunday, Rapoport tweeted Saturday night, but, he continued, it's not expected to be a full workload.

3. Bengals receiver John Ross (groin) is listed as questionable, but Rapoport via a source, said he's not expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.

4. As reported Saturday by NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is expected to return from a broken foot and start against the Redskins.

5. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder/knee) is expected to play against the Panthers, however, receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) are expected to be out, sources told Rapoport. Receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) is a game-time decision.

6. Running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle) of the Jets, was listed as questionable but made it "through Friday's practice unscathed and is expected to play," a source told Rapoport.

7. There is optimism that Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (knee) will play at Atlanta, which would mean he didn't miss any games despite an MCL sprain, likely due to the bye week coming at the right time, Rapoport tweeted early Sunday.

8. Chiefs outside linebacker and pass rusher Justin Houston (hamstring) will miss Sunday night's marquee game against the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported early Sunday.