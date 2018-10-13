Injuries: Martavis Bryant (illness) questionable

Martavis Bryant has been building toward being the productive member of the Raiders that Jon Gruden envisioned when he brought Bryant back in September.

That might have just hit a bump in the road -- er, flight.

Bryant was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report Saturday, falling ill after the Raiders flew across the Atlantic to London ahead of their tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the receiver is questionable for Sunday's game, according to the team.

Bryant was initially cut at the end of the preseason but brought back a week later and touted by Jon Gruden as a playmaker with potential to make an impact with the Raiders. He's been on a mostly steady rise with each week, going from two straight 30-yard games to a 51-yard Week 4 and 91-yard Week 5. He hasn't yet found the end zone, but looms as a potentially key factor to Oakland's passing attack, which has relied heavily on tight end Jared Cook while taking turns getting others involved with each week.

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

1. The Los Angeles Rams announced receivers Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) have been cleared to play Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos.

2. The Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver De'Anthony Thomas (leg) on injured reserve Saturday.

3. Though not a direct result of an injury, the Miami Dolphins released tackle Sam Young on Saturday. Starting right tackle Laremy Tunsil sustained a concussion in Miami's Week 5 loss, requiring a reshuffling of the line that included the insertion of Young, who was abysmal. Less than a week later, the Dolphins parted ways with the tackle.

4. The Baltimore Ravens placed running back De'Lance Turner (hamstring) on IR and activated running back Gus Edwards to the 53-man roster.