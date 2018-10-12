Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (foot, groin) ruled out

Devonta Freeman is out again for the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced Friday that the running back would miss Sunday's tilt versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury.

Freeman missed practices this week while battling a bone contusion in his foot. Quinn added that the running back is also dealing with a groin injury.

The 26-year-old runner missed three games this season after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. He returned in Week 5 but rushed just eight times for 32 yards, including a 20-yard gallop.

In two games this year, Freeman compiled 14 carries for 68 yards and five receptions for 23.

The new injuries aren't expected to be long-term issues, but given how banged up Freeman has been in this young season, Atlanta could slow play his return from multiple issues.

With Freeman out versus the Bucs, do-everything back Tevin Coleman will lead the Falcons' backfield. Rookie sparkplug Ito Smith will spell Coleman.

Freeman isn't the only high-profile player the Falcons will be without Sunday. Quinn's defense remains a walking wounded. Star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) and lineman Derrick Shelby (groin) are also out.