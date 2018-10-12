Von Miller on his lack of big plays: I'll 'get it fixed'

The last time Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller sacked a quarterback came at the 12:33 mark of the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders in Week 2.

Miller, who has 87.5 career sacks, has gone 14 quarters and three consecutive games without putting the opposing signal-caller on the ground.

The three-time All-Pro pass rusher, however, hopes to change that in Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and make an impact.

"I've just got to run over my guy," Miller told reporters Thursday, via the Broncos' official website. "I've just got to run straight through him, put him on his back and get a sack."

The Broncos are on a three-game losing streak and have 11 sacks through five games, paced by Miller's team-leading four, to rank 19th in the league.

Miller, who is capable of taking over a game, has placed the onus on himself to correct how he has attacked the quarterback and played defense in the past three games.

"My job -- it's not like I'm a receiver, it's not like I've got to break at this route and catch the ball -- I've just got to get there," Miller said. "I've just got to get there and it's something that I haven't been doing well over the last couple of weeks. I haven't been playing the run well and I haven't been rushing the passer well over the last couple of weeks.

"I can fix that. I like living in a world where it's me and the problem is me because the quickest way to fix it is me. That's the type of world that I live in and that's how I'm going into the game. I'm going into the game trying to fix those issues."

Meanwhile, Miller's expressed desire to get to the quarterback should send immediate concern to any opponent.

The Rams' offensive line, however, provides a challenge for Miller and the Broncos' pass rush when considering quarterback Jared Goff has been sacked just six times through five games.

And much of Goff's success this season in leading the NFL's top offense and third-best scoring unit is attributed to the front five's ability to keep Goff clean and upright.

Still, Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein might have his hands full against Miller, who often lines up on the left side of the defensive line.

And Miller, one of the league's elite defensive players, is clearly motivated to get the job done by returning to form on what he does best -- sacking the quarterback.

"I just haven't been doing my job how I'm supposed to do it and I'm on it," Miller said. "I'm going to get it fixed."