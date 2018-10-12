Around The NFL Podcast: TNF Recap, Week 6 locks

In a room mostly filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- react to the Eagles' drubbing of the Giants (:30), then discuss the Falcons' chances of salvaging their season against Tampa Bay (9:20), and whether the Bengals or Steelers will prevail in a premiere AFC North clash (14:15). After, the heroes reminisce on their time in London and delve into the London-based Seattle-Oakland bout (39:30), examine the Broncos quarterback situation ahead of Sunday's brawl with the Rams (47:15) and lastly, the 'QB of Tomorrow' plays the 'QB of Today' as Patrick Mahomes and TB12 duel on SNF (56:55)!