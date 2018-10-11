DDFP: Week 6 Red Challenge Flag Picks & Office Hours

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank in studio and Matt "Money" Smith via Skype to get you ready for all the Week 6 games. Money reads two Eddie Spaghetti tweets in this episode both based on the New York Giants (10:13). Next, Shek decides to start making their Week 6 Red Challenge Flag Picks sporadically starting with the Bengals vs. Steelers game (12:22). Kent Brown's mom makes a return as she sent two voicemails reviewing the NBC show "Manifest" and new movie "A Star Is Born" (18:55). Then we hear from Willie McGinest, who stopped by Studio 66 a day early to make his Chiefs vs. Patriots game pick (47:29). Shek ends the show by tossing to Eddie Spaghetti, Kent Brown and Martin Weiss who debut the DDFP 'Office Hours' where they picked this week's big college football games (1:00:21).

Listen to the podcast below: