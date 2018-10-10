Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides who tops the Power Rankings after Week 5 of the NFL season?

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay thinks his Rams might be "onto something special" and it's hard to argue with him.

Kansas City Chiefs

Winning a different way - with five turnovers on defense - showed the rest of the NFL something.

New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton and Drew Brees are humming now and the defense is even showing signs of life.

New England Patriots

Here they come, rest of the NFL. All the 1-2 start did was make them mad!

Minnesota Vikings

Breaking news just in from the Vikings camp... Linval Joseph has literally just got his breath back!

Jacksonville Jaguars

There are times when Blake Bortles runs like a fullback. There are also times he throws like a fullback!

Cincinnati Bengals

It's easy to forget that Marvin Lewis was just hours away from moving on from this team in 2017.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack is licking his chops heading into Week 6 as he prepares for Miamiâs depleted O-line.

Carolina Panthers

Graham Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal has only just landed in Charlotte. It was that good!

Pittsburgh Steelers

Getting Antonio Brown the ball is key, but the rushing success of James Conner is just as important.

Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers is quietly off to the best start of his career and is putting up genuine NFL MVP numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are still talented, they're just learning how hard it is to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

Baltimore Ravens

The defense is legit - the Ravens just need some more consistency on the offensive side.

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is fun to watch but it is a stingy defense that has the Browns relevant in 2018.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are dirt tough. Now, if they could just wake up Marcus Mariota and the offense.

Green Bay Packers

There always seems to be a different form of under-achievement each week with this team.

Washington Redskins

The shine came off this team in Week 5, especially on defense where Drew Brees shredded them.

Miami Dolphins

Back to back losses on the road have Miami on the ropes - they must respond at home to Chicago.

Seattle Seahawks

An improved rushing attack has provided much-needed balance in Seattle's attack.

Atlanta Falcons

This is shaping up to be a lost season for what could have been a true Super Bowl contender.

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford and the offense is not clicking, but the Lions do play with a great spirit.

Houston Texans

DeAndre Hopkins is a beast who can take over games, as he did on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jameis Winston era kicks off once again in Tampa, if anyone is interested. No? Okay then.

New York Jets

Sam Darnold may be the lowest-rated QB in the NFL but he didn't look like one last week.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys don't have the horses on offense, but their defense is for real and keeps them alive.

Indianapolis Colts

Same old story - find something more than Andrew Luck on offense and the Colts will be dangerous.

Denver Broncos

When it comes apart in Denver, it does so fast and Vance Joseph's seat is beginning to warm.

New York Giants

The Giants are threatening to unravel and become yet another season-long soap opera.

Buffalo Bills

They are low on talent but not on heart. Sean McDermott's team plays with great spirit.

Oakland Raiders

Jon Gruden keeps calling out an offense ranked sixth in the NFL, while the D continues to struggle.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cards got their first win of 2018 last week and Josh Rosen continues his on-the-job growth.

San Francisco 49ers

It is going to be tough sledding for the Niners the rest of the way. So much for being a trendy pick.