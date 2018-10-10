Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides who tops the Power Rankings after Week 5 of the NFL season?
- Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay thinks his Rams might be "onto something special" and it's hard to argue with him.
- Kansas City Chiefs
Winning a different way - with five turnovers on defense - showed the rest of the NFL something.
- New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton and Drew Brees are humming now and the defense is even showing signs of life.
- New England Patriots
Here they come, rest of the NFL. All the 1-2 start did was make them mad!
- Minnesota Vikings
Breaking news just in from the Vikings camp... Linval Joseph has literally just got his breath back!
- Jacksonville Jaguars
There are times when Blake Bortles runs like a fullback. There are also times he throws like a fullback!
- Cincinnati Bengals
It's easy to forget that Marvin Lewis was just hours away from moving on from this team in 2017.
- Chicago Bears
Khalil Mack is licking his chops heading into Week 6 as he prepares for Miamiâs depleted O-line.
- Carolina Panthers
Graham Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal has only just landed in Charlotte. It was that good!
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Getting Antonio Brown the ball is key, but the rushing success of James Conner is just as important.
- Los Angeles Chargers
Philip Rivers is quietly off to the best start of his career and is putting up genuine NFL MVP numbers.
- Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are still talented, they're just learning how hard it is to repeat as Super Bowl champs.
- Baltimore Ravens
The defense is legit - the Ravens just need some more consistency on the offensive side.
- Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield is fun to watch but it is a stingy defense that has the Browns relevant in 2018.
- Tennessee Titans
The Titans are dirt tough. Now, if they could just wake up Marcus Mariota and the offense.
- Green Bay Packers
There always seems to be a different form of under-achievement each week with this team.
- Washington Redskins
The shine came off this team in Week 5, especially on defense where Drew Brees shredded them.
- Miami Dolphins
Back to back losses on the road have Miami on the ropes - they must respond at home to Chicago.
- Seattle Seahawks
An improved rushing attack has provided much-needed balance in Seattle's attack.
- Atlanta Falcons
This is shaping up to be a lost season for what could have been a true Super Bowl contender.
- Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford and the offense is not clicking, but the Lions do play with a great spirit.
- Houston Texans
DeAndre Hopkins is a beast who can take over games, as he did on Sunday night.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Jameis Winston era kicks off once again in Tampa, if anyone is interested. No? Okay then.
- New York Jets
Sam Darnold may be the lowest-rated QB in the NFL but he didn't look like one last week.
- Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys don't have the horses on offense, but their defense is for real and keeps them alive.
- Indianapolis Colts
Same old story - find something more than Andrew Luck on offense and the Colts will be dangerous.
- Denver Broncos
When it comes apart in Denver, it does so fast and Vance Joseph's seat is beginning to warm.
- New York Giants
The Giants are threatening to unravel and become yet another season-long soap opera.
- Buffalo Bills
They are low on talent but not on heart. Sean McDermott's team plays with great spirit.
- Oakland Raiders
Jon Gruden keeps calling out an offense ranked sixth in the NFL, while the D continues to struggle.
- Arizona Cardinals
The Cards got their first win of 2018 last week and Josh Rosen continues his on-the-job growth.
- San Francisco 49ers
It is going to be tough sledding for the Niners the rest of the way. So much for being a trendy pick.