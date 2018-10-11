Broncos CEO on Vance Joseph: We're all pulling for him

After a busy offseason, which included the signing of quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year deal, the Denver Broncos entered the 2018 season with hopes of turning around a team that finished 5-11 in 2017.

Denver started off hot with a 2-0 record, but head coach Vance Joseph's team now enters Week 6's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on a three-game slide.

While Joseph and his coaching staff could quickly find themselves on a hot seat, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis provided a vote of confidence on Thursday.

"They know the deal," Ellis said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "They experienced it last year. They know what needs to be done to fix it and move forward and try to improve and get better, and play some good football for the remaining 11 games. We're all pulling for and supporting him and we'll see where it goes."

The Broncos have experienced improvement on offense, currently ranking 12th in total offense and 18th in passing after finishing the 2017 campaign ranked 17th in total offense and 20th in passing.

The defense, however, currently ranks 26th in the league and 23rd in points allowed (26.2 per game). And Sunday's opponent provides a major test when considering the 5-0 Rams rank at or near the top of the league in numerous offensive categories, including total offense, passing and scoring.

Meanwhile, Denver's three-game losing streak is punctuated by an embarrassing 34-16 loss at the hands of the New York Jets. But Ellis doesn't believe a 2-3 record reflects doom and gloom.

Instead, the Broncos executive believes the team can turn it around, starting Sunday.

"I'm not concerned about spiraling downhill," Ellis said, via Jhabvala. "I'm looking forward to us bouncing back this week. That's where our focus is.

"I believe we'll be ready for the Rams on Sunday. A very good football team. A big challenge for us. A lot of football left to be played. Five games in, obviously disappointed with the last weeks because we set high standards for ourselves. Last week was very disappointing, but you move forward from it. You got no choice, and I think our players, our coaches and all of our football staff understand that."

Following Sunday's game against the Rams, the Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans before a Week 10 bye.

Of those three teams, only the Chiefs currently have a winning record at 5-0, but the Chiefs have won six straight against Denver.