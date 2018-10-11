Polynesian Football HOF announces 2019 finalists

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 12 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and inaugural inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and inaugural inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche and Honolulu sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2019 Finalists," said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. "Each Finalist had an outstanding career and they are all worthy of induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame."

The Selection Committee and all Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Four inductees will be announced on Oct. 24, 2018. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 18-19, 2019.

Class of 2019 Finalists

» Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State, Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

» David Dixon (G) Arizona State, Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry

» Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

» Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

» Edwin Mulitalo (G) Arizona; Pro (BAL, DET) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

» Alapati "Al" Noga (DL) Hawai'i, Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

» Falaniko "Niko" Noga (LB) Hawai'i, Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Joe Fagaone Salave'a (DL) Arizona, Pro: NFL (TEN, BAL, SD, WAS) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Dan Saleaumua (DT) Arizona State, Pro: NFL (DET, KC, SEA) 12 years, Samoan ancestry

» Mosiula Mea'alofa "Lofa" Tatupu (LB) USC, Pro: NFL (SEA) 6 years, Samoan ancestry

» Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo (QB) Washington, Pro: NFL (OAK, NYJ) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Charlie Wedemeyer, Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry

About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia's greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (O`ahu) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma`a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe.

For more information, go to www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.

About the Polynesian Bowl: The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and features the world's top high school football players. It will be telecast live on CBS Sports Network. NFL Ambassadors include Marcus Mariota, Juju Smith-Schuster, Michael Bennett, Ronnie Stanley, Danny Shelton and DeForest Buckner. We are honored to have the support of these outstanding partners... BSN Sports, Friends of Hawai`i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawaii News Now, Hawai'i Tourism Authority, Motiv8 Foundation, Nike, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Riddell.

For more information, go to www.PolynesianBowl.com.