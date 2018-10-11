Rams CB Marcus Peters says he feels '100 percent'

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has dealt with adversity in recent weeks.

Peters suffered a calf injury in Week 3, but didn't miss action against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. He was also on the bad end of big-play touchdowns in Week 4 against the Vikings and Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Peters, however, emphatically said Wednesday there is nothing wrong with him when asked if he was feeling 100 percent healthy.

"What makes you ask that?" Peters replied to reporters, via the Rams' official website. "No, I feel hella good. Coach wouldn't have let me go out there and play if I didn't feel good. What do you want me to say? I feel 100 percent? Yeah, I do. I feel 100 percent."

The cornerback also offered a simple explanation on Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's 39-yard touchdown grab, a play where Peters appeared to trail Lockett across the field by at least five yards.

"I got beat," said Peters, who wasn't listed on the injury report in Week 5. "I got to keep my eyes on there, you feel me? Can't say nothing else about it."

Peters is a former first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, and the Rams added him and Aqib Talib during the offseason to strengthen the pass defense. Talib is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and the Vikings and Seahawks didn't shy away from going after Peters.

With the attention he is receiving in coverage, Peters admitted he wasn't playing to the level he is accustomed to, but didn't offer excuses.

"Naw, it's football, baby," he said. "That's the beautiful thing about it. You're going to have these weeks like this to where it's going to be a struggle to get in the flow and make some plays, and make some big plays. And, I mean, you just got to make some plays the next week."

Despite the big plays allowed in two straight weeks, Peters understands the importance of having a short memory, an attribute expected of players on an island, where not every battle will be won.

"It's part of the game," Peters said. "I learned that trait early in my career, and you know, that don't bother me. I go out there and just try to get something done."

Peters remains confident in his skillset and his mistakes haven't hurt the Rams in the win-loss column, as the team sits on a 5-0 record.

Additionally, the Rams enter Week 6 ranked 10th against the pass, allowing 234.6 yards per game, and ninth in total defense.