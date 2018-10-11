Injuries: Eagles OT Lane Johnson questionable for TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line might not be at full strength for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles on Thursday morning announced the addition of starting right tackle Lane Johnson to the injury report with an ankle injury and designated him as questionable.

Johnson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will test it before the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Should Johnson be unable to play, his absence would provide a blow to a struggling Eagles team looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai would serve as the next man up with rookie Jordan Mailata in reserve.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league on this Week 6 Thursday:

1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is out of concussion protocol. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Allison will be working in the rehab group today in practice as he is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) are also working with the rehab group.

2. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman will do a walkthrough today as his foot is still sore. Rapoprt reported Wednesday Freeman, who missed three games earlier this season with a knee injury, is dealing with a bone contusion.

Quinn doesn't believe the injury is long term though. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) is improving but his status is unknown until Friday, Quinn said.

3. Greg Olsen (foot) was limited at practice again, but all signs continue to point toward a possible Sunday return for the Panthers veteran tight end, who has not played since the season opener.

Friday evaluation crucial for Greg Olsen, said Rivera, who moved around well but had back to back full days of practice putting stress on the foot. â Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 11, 2018

4. The Chargers added insurance at the kicker spot with Caleb Sturgis battling a groin injury. Los Angeles signed Michael Badgley on Thursday, one day after Sturgis was limited at practice.