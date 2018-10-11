Injuries: Eagles' Lane Johnson officially active for TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line will be at full strength for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson, who was added to the injury report with an ankle injury, is officially active, the Eagles announced. Johnson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league on this Week 6 Thursday:

1. Los Angeles Rams receivers Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) were set to practice in individual drills on Thursday, coach Sean McVay told reporters. Should all go well, they would practice in full on Friday and if they got through that practice would be fine to play on Sunday.

2. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is out of concussion protocol. Allison worked with the rehab group in practice as he is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) also worked with the rehab group. Rodgers told reporters he suffered a "setback" in his knee rehab, it's not expected to affect his status for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Tight end Jimmy Graham also missed practice because of a knee injury.

3. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman will do a walkthrough today as his foot is still sore. Rapoprt reported Wednesday Freeman, who missed three games earlier this season with a knee injury, is dealing with a bone contusion.

Quinn doesn't believe the injury is long term though. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) is improving but his status is unknown until Friday, Quinn said.

4. Greg Olsen (foot) was limited at practice again, but all signs continue to point toward a possible Sunday return for the Panthers' veteran tight end, who has not played since the season opener.

Friday evaluation crucial for Greg Olsen, said Rivera, who moved around well but had back to back full days of practice putting stress on the foot. â Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 11, 2018

5. The Chargers added insurance at the kicker spot with Caleb Sturgis battling a groin injury. Los Angeles signed Michael Badgley on Thursday, one day after Sturgis was limited at practice.

Coach Lynn said the team signed Michael Badgley as a âsecurity blanketâ just in case Caleb Sturgis canât play on Sunday. â Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 11, 2018

6. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) returned to practice on Thursday, but in limited participation after he did not practice on Wednesday. Fellow end Taco Charlton (thumb) was limited for the second practice in a row and end Randy Gregory (knee) was limited. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) did not practice yet again.

Offensively, running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and receivers Cole Beasley (ankle) and Tavon Austin (shoulder) were full participants.

7. Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey (knee) returned to the practice field on Thursday, but it was only in a limited role. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (back) returned and was a full participant, while running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) and offensive lineman Josh Wells (groin) did not participate and have all been ruled out for Sunday.

8. Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) missed practice Wednesday but came back Thursday as a limited participant. Running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) was a full participant for the second consecutive day, while receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring/chest) did not practice yet again and safety Clayton Geathers (neck/concussion) was limited.

9. Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams (back) and running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle) did not participate in Thursday practice.

10. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (foot) was a full participant in the Titans' Thursday practice.

11. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot) were each limited in practice. Wide receivers Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hamstring) also were limited. Running back Lamar Miller (chest) was a full participant and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday because of illness.

12. Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) was limited in practice on Thursday, though it was a step in the right direction after he didn't participate on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) followed suit as he returned on Thursday in a limited capacity.

13. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) went from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday.

14. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder), tight end Vernon Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Josh Doctson (heel) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee) were all limited in practice. Wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) did not practice.

15. Los Angeles Chargers offensive linemen Joe Barksdale (knee), Russell Okung (groin) and Mike Pouncey (knee) were all limited in practice, as was kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad). Wide receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) didn't practice.

16. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) did not participate at practice.

17. Patriots wideout Chris Hogan (thigh) did not participate at practice. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), wideout Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive tackle Malcolm Brown (knee), running back Sony Michel (knee), and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) were all limited at practice.

18. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) each didn't participate in practice. In addition, offensive linemen Mike Person (knee), Weston Richburg (knee) and Joe Staley (knee) all sat out. Cornerbacks Richard Sherman (calf) and Jimmie Ward (hamstring) were limited. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring/quad) was a full participant.

19. Oakland Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele didn't take part in practice because of a knee injury.