Eagles OT Lane Johnson (ankle) questionable for TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line might not be at full strength for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles on Thursday morning announced the addition of starting right tackle Lane Johnson to the injury report with an ankle injury and designated him as questionable.

Johnson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will test it before the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Should Johnson be unable to play, his absence would provide a blow to a struggling Eagles team looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai would serve as the next man up with rookie Jordan Mailata in reserve.