Deion Sanders' son receives Florida State scholarship offer

Could we see another standout cornerback with the last name of Sanders patrolling the Florida State secondary in the coming years?

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, recently received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. According to ESPN, Sanders is the No. 290-ranked prospect in the 2019 class and is keen to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was All-American at Florida State in the late 1980s.

"To me, it's extremely a blessing to have the same opportunity my father had and to potentially have the opportunity to carry on his legacy," Shilo Sanders told ESPN.

Sanders, who attends Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, also has received scholarship offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina and others, per ESPN. Whether or not he chooses to sign with Florida State remains to be seen.

"If I choose to take that route, and follow in my dad's footsteps, then that's excellent," Sanders said. "But I'm definitely interested in doing my own thing, too, so both could be gratifying. No matter where I go, I'm going to have the same target on my back, so it's just finding what's best for me."