Week 6 Trade Calls: Buy low on Alshon Jeffery

A trend has developed the last few weeks with this article. I recommend testing the market with a big-name player likely drafted in the first round, and then they immediately turn around and have a monster game. First, it was Kareem Hunt in Week 4. Then, it was Odell Beckham Jr in Week 5. Let's see if we can go three-for-three, as you'll see another first-round fantasy pick in the Trade away section below.

Let's see what the market has to offer this week.

Trade for:

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: I included Jones last week, but since the Packers played such a weird game this past Sunday, I want to include the young rusher again. His trade value likely stayed flat, or possibly even sunk a bit since he played just 22 percent of the snaps as the Packers were in catch-up mode all game against the Lions. Jones is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, Aaron Rodgers has publicly said Jones should get more work, and it's clear watching the games he's the most talented and explosive player in the Green Bay backfield. The Packers play San Francisco this week on Monday Night Football, a game they should win handily. That could set up nicely for a sizeable workload for Jones, making this potentially one of the last chances to get him cheap.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Jeffery is coming off a down performance, catching just two passes for 39 yards against the Vikings. However, he saw a lot of Xavier Rhodes, one of the better cornerbacks in the league -- so his performance is understandable. Since returning from injury, Jeffery owns a 20 percent target share (second on the team) and a 31 percent air yards share (leads the team). Those are great numbers for fantasy, and Jeffery's schedule opens up nicely down the stretch (especially in the postseason). The Eagles backfield is in flux with Jay Ajayi (ACL) landing on injured reserve as well, so it's entirely possible Carson Wentz takes to the air to help the Eagles make a push for the playoffs.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts: This might be a surprise to you, but Hines is currently the RB14 in PPR, and his 29 receptions rank fourth among running backs. The last two weeks have been great for Hines, as he's far outplayed Jordan Wilkins while receiving 17 percent of the team targets. I wouldn't sell the moon for Hines, but if you're playing in a PPR league and need running back help he makes for an excellent target. Hines has averaged 8.5 targets (third-most among RBs) and run 36.5 routes per game (most among RBs) in four games without Marlon Mack (hamstring) in the lineup.

Trade away:

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Part of the appeal in drafting Johnson in the first round this year was believing you had a dual-threat player. A guy who, even if he couldn't get it done on the ground in a subpar offense, would still see a wealth of targets in the passing game to keep his weekly floor high. Yeah, about that ... the Cardinals don't seem to understand the type of player they have in Johnson. Yes, he's hit 20 touches in each of the last two games and found the end zone three times, but he's averaging just over 3 yards per carry on the year to go along with around four targets per game. At Johnson's peak in 2016, he was seeing between seven and eight targets a game. Touchdowns will be fickle, especially in a mediocre offense with a rookie quarterback under center (who is bound to experience ups and downs). Use this two-week stretch to parlay Johnson into some sort of package deal if possible.

Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and the Seahawks passing game: It's hard to take teams at their word in the offseason, as coach speak smokescreens typically pollute the football world. But, we should have listened to the Seahawks. They hired Brian Schottenheimer. They said they want to be a run-first offense in 2018. And, like a family of ostriches with their heads in the sand -- that's exactly what Seattle is doing. Barely losing to the Rams after running the ball 32 times will only reinforce this antiquated notion in the coaching staff here. Russell Wilson hasn't crossed 200 passing yards since Week 2, and he is averaging just 2.2 rush attempts per game (his career average is over 6). Doug Baldwin played nearly 90 percent of the snaps last week and saw one target. Wilson and Lockett were at least hyper-efficient last week, so perhaps you can use those raw numbers as trade bait to jump ship before this passing offense crashes into an iceberg.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler is an interesting trade away option. Despite only playing 35 percent of the snaps for the Chargers he's currently the RB15 in PPR. That's because he's averaging about 80 total yards per game and has scored three touchdowns on 48 touches. Ekeler has a defined role for the Chargers and should remain a solid flex option moving forward. But, regression will hit in the touchdown department. Now might be a decent time to shop him to a running back-needy team, perhaps the guy or girl who had Jay Ajayi in your league, for instance.

Trade Calls Hotline

Should i trade nuk Hopkins for kelce? I have trey Burton. Mahomes. But im 1-4 team needs a shot in the arm.. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ The Healer (@DeMarco_Sweetz) October 10, 2018

I understand the logic here, but I would not part ways with DeAndre Hopkins, especially for a tight end. That position, more so than in years past, is a bit of a wasteland. You're fine with Trey Burton. If anything, I'd look to trade Burton for more assets and stream tight ends off the waiver wire. Guys like Cameron Brate might be available and could be viable starters for at least a few weeks.

James white and Kenny golloday for tyreek hill? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Dale Tanksley (@tanksley_dale) October 10, 2018

I would not make this trade. James White is a PPR stud, whose value has only increased given the injuries to the Patriots backfield. Kenny Golladay is a rising star who currently sits less than 10 points behind Hill in PPR scoring.

I think this is a smart trade. Zach Ertz is on pace for a monster season, but he'll be an enticing option on the trade market. White catches tons of passes on one of the best offenses in the league and Kittle will more than suffice as a low-end starting tight end for you.

I'm sure you're frustrated with Dalvin Cook right now, but I want no part of any trade that brings me Amari Cooper. The Raiders passing offense is a mess and Cooper's track record over the last year-plus is frightening for fantasy purposes.

-- Alex Gelhar is a freelance fantasy writer for the NFL and a full-time law student. You can find him on Twitter @AlexGelhar or stressing out on his couch during the upcoming Brewers-Dodgers NCLS series.