Will Deshaun Watson play Sunday vs. Bills? 'For sure'

Deshaun Watson took a pummeling in Sunday night's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but the Houston Texans quarterback expects to play this week versus the Buffalo Bills.

"For sure," Watson responded when asked if he would be good to go, via Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website.

Watson's confidence was more direct than coach Bill O'Brien, who previously wouldn't divulge the QB's status, saying that he would "let the injury report speak for itself." The coach did respond "Oh, yeah," as to whether Watson could play Sunday.

The quarterback took some massive hits Sunday night and was treated on the sideline during the game. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported Watson is dealing with a chest injury.

"I feel good. I feel great," Watson added. "I've been sore plenty of times. That's part of the game."

Sitting at 2-3, the Texans are relying on the playmaking quarterback to overcome a struggling offensive line. Watson has absorbed 52 QB hits through five games, most in the NFL, and is tied for second most sacks taken (18).

Against a Buffalo defense that can get after the quarterback, led by Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy, a banged-up Watson likely will be on the run again Sunday.