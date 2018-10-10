Sean McDemott mum on LeSean McCoy trade interest

Reports linking Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy to trade interest from the Philadelphia Eagles have swirled in the past day.

As speculation mounts on a potential trade, Bills head coach Sean McDermott elected to tackle the chatter head-on in his opening remarks during Wednesday morning's news conference.

"LeSean is one of our better players. We get calls all the time," McDermott told reporters. "Incoming calls happen all the time. [General manager] Brandon [Beane] and I talk a lot. I won't get into any more detail than that."

Whether the Bills decide to move McCoy before the trade deadline on Oct. 30 remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the telephone calls to One Bills Drive increase in the coming weeks.

McCoy, for his part, wasn't interested in talking about any potential trades, either.

"I'm not going to get into that," McCoy said. "That's for my agent and the guys upstairs to work that out."

In the event something eventually works out between the Bills and Eagles or another team, McDermott emphasized he believes in two-way communication. But as of now, nothing appears imminent.

"LeSean and I have not communicated on this front," McDermott said. "In my opinion, we're on to the Houston Texans and players know that if there's something that needs to be communicated that I communicate. That's how I've been since Day 1. I have a lot of respect for him and I think he does the same for me."

Asked about the potential to add another running back following Jay Ajayi's season-ending ACL injury, Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn't rule out a possible move.

"Well, I'm sure that is a possibility," Pederson said. "[Executive vice president of football ops Howie Roseman] is going to continue to look and see what's out there, see what's available and see if there is somebody we need to bring in. But in the short term, we're very confident in the guys we have and these guys have worked extremely hard and excited for their opportunity."

The 30-year-old McCoy, who has two years remaining on his contract, joined the Bills in 2015 after the Eagles traded him.

McCoy has amassed 4,630 total yards (3,470 rushing) and 27 total touchdowns with the Bills, and currently leads the team with 170 yards rushing on 45 carries this season.