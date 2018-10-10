Bennett: Saquon Barkley reminds me of 3 Pro Bowlers

Each week rookie running back Saquon Barkley has one or two jaw-dropping plays that remind how special he can be.

Barkley is turning heads even of defensive opponents.

Ahead of Thursday night's tussle between the Philadelphia and New York, Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett spouted some high praise for the Giants rookie.

"I haven't seen a running back like that in a long time," Bennett said Tuesday, via NJ.com. "I think he reminds me of a couple running backs. He has, like, shiftiness and quick feet like Marshawn Lynch and balance like LeSean McCoy. But then he also has speed like Jamaal Charles. He's really a great combination as a running back."

Barkley certainly owns unique traits. And while his play-to-play consistency hasn't been great behind a struggling offensive line, he still produces big plays every game.

The Penn State product became the third rookie of the Super Bowl era to earn 100-plus yards in five consecutive games to start his career, joining Kareem Hunt (seven games in 2017) and Adrian Peterson (five games, 2007). He's had at least one play of 24-plus yards in four of his five career games, including touchdowns of 68 and 57 yards.

He might be boom-or-bust at this stage of his career, but Barkley is one of only four running backs with 300-plus yards rushing and 200-plus yards receiving through five weeks, joining Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and James Conner.