Drew Brees, Isaiah Crowell among Players of the Week

Isaiah Crowell picked a great time to have the best game of his career. It was one of the best in New York Jets history. Naturally, it earned him league-wide recognition. Here are the NFL Players of the Week:

Crowell ran for 219 yards, on just 15 carries, and scored a touchdown to help break the Jets' three-game skid. The fifth-year running back established a new team record for rushing yards in just his fifth game with the franchise. It was Crowell's sixth career 100-yard game. Two of them have already come in green, and the last one served as the catalyst to a 34-16 win against the Denver Broncos, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Three players have already recorded six sacks. Two of them are named Watt. One of them, linebacker T.J. Watt, is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The younger Watt shined in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 41-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons, collecting three sacks and forcing a fumble while tallying eight tackles. It was his second three-sack game of the young season.

Questions surrounded the Cleveland Browns for selecting cornerback Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft. The rookie has thus far provided many answers. Ward was integral to the Browns edging the Baltimore Ravens in overtime this past Sunday, registering a blocked field goal, five tackles, three pass deflections and an interception. His near-five quarters of effort earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Drew Brees is the NFL's new all-time leader in passing yards. And the 39-year-old quarterback doesn't appear close to being done. Brees surpassed Peyton Manning during Monday night's win against the Washington Redskins with a 363-yard, three touchdown performance. Just as impressive, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week completed 26 of 29 passes in the process. Brees now has a pristine 11:0 TD-INT ratio for the season and is averaging 331 yards per game while completing 77.8 percent of his passes. here's guessing this won't be his last award.

Chandler Jones led the NFL in sacks in 2017. This past Sunday served as a reminder of just how disruptive he can be. The defensive end Chandler Jones lived in the 49ers' backfield, and perhaps Niners QB C.J. Beathard's nightmares, after tallying a sack, pass breakup, forced fumble and recovery, three tackles for loss and three QB hits. His play helped ensure the Cardinals' 28-18 win against the 49ers and made him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Carolina had the ball just past midfield, trailing by one and six seconds remaining. Time for Graham Gano. The Panthers Pro Bowler delivered a 63-yard field goal to give Carolina a 33-31 win over the New York Giants. The boot tied Saints kicker Tom Dempsey for the longest game-winner in NFL history. It was only the sixth ever successful attempt from that distance, and it earned Gano NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.