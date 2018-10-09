DDFP: Where does Drew Brees rank all time?

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 to sit on the magic carpet in the green room with Maurice Jones-Drew. Shek and MJD start kibitzing about Drew Brees' record-breaking performance during Monday Night Football while also debating where he ranks all time (2:05)? Shek also tells MJD to pick who will be considered the greatest QB ever in 10 years (11:50)? Next, Reggie Wayne joins Shek for his Week 5 exit interview to discuss why Peyton Manning is always seen in Broncos gear instead of Colts' (21:55) and who he'd pick as his QB to win one game, Peyton or Brees (25:50)? Reggie also says some surprising things about where LeSean McCoy could be heading (34:00) and why the Giants chose wrong with Odell Beckham (35:10).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: