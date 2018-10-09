Jaguars sign former All-Pro RB Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles is still running.

The former All-Pro has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports it's a one-year deal.

Charles was one of the running backs the Jaguars brought in this week as they prepare for life without Leonard Fournette, who will miss more time because of a hamstring injury. The Jaguars cut Brandon Wilds in a corresponding move.

Charles will split time with T.J. Yeldon, who's averaging 4.4 yards a carry but has yet to eclipse 60 rushing yards in a game.

The Denver Broncos took a flier on Charles last year and the 31-year-old showed there was still some tread on the tires. Relegated to a reserve role for the first time in his career, he received at least eight carries on five occasions and averaged at least 4.7 yards a pop four times. But his role diminished as the season wore on and he finished with just 296 yards over 14 games.

Charles spent his first eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning Pro Bowl honors four times since 2010. Multiple knee injuries, including a torn ACL, claimed the bulk of his 2015-16 campaigns and abruptly ended his tenure in Kansas City.

The 10-year veteran has rushed for 7,556 yards in his career. His 5.4 yards per carry lifetime average is the highest mark for a non-quarterback in the Super Bowl era.