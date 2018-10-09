Chargers owner Alex Spanos lived life with passion, energy

Shaken for the second time in two months, the Los Angeles Chargers family is mourning the death of patriarch Alex Spanos, who died from undisclosed causes Tuesday morning. He was 95.

His passing comes almost two months to the day after the death of his wife, Faye, who was 92.

"Fiercely loyal, competitive, passionate and loving -- that was Alex Spanos," a statement reads on the club website. "As Alex would say, 'Believe in yourself. There is nothing you can't do if you set your mind to it.' "

His life's story embodied that belief. Spanos, who suffered from dementia late in life, was born in Stockton, California, to immigrant Greek parents. He began working in the family bakery at age 8, often rising at 4 a.m. to help prepare the day's goods before going to school. As an adult, he started a catering business which served sandwiches to agricultural workers and parlayed that into a thriving construction and real-estate company.

He purchased the Chargers on Aug. 1, 1984 from majority owner Eugene Klein and publicly stated his vision of winning the Super Bowl. But the club managed just one winning season in a non-strike year over his first 10 seasons. He turned over day-to-day control of the club to his eldest son, Dean, in 1994 -- the same year the Chargers advanced to their only Super Bowl, thanks in large part to Alex's hiring of general manager Bobby Beathard in 1990. Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.

Spanos was known for his energy and passion. I experienced it first-hand while covering the Chargers for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Nick Canepa, one of our columnists, had written something critical of Spanos regarding the need for a new stadium, and the emotional owner did not hold back when he saw Canepa that morning in the lobby of the training facility, where media members and then coach Mike Riley were hanging out before the start of the draft.

"Asshole," he called down from the landing.

That was Alex Spanos: direct, transparent, forceful. After reporting the comment, I was summoned to the owner's office early the next morning before anyone else arrived. Spanos forcefully relayed how disappointed he was in me, largely because he was from Stockton and I had attended high school in the city. Not just any high school, but Lincoln High, which was directly across the street from his house. That regional tie meant something to him. It connected us, in his mind. It made me part of the extended family, so to speak.

I explained to him that it was my job to report his public actions, but he genuinely seemed hurt. Loyalty meant everything to him. So did family. His passion for his football team -- which was off the charts -- paled in comparison to his love for his family. Faye was his heart and the light in his eyes; the two were married for nearly 70 years after first meeting in Florida, where he was enlisted in the Air Force. She personified grace in the way he personified energy and passion.

"It was Faye's unconditional love and support that gave him the strength and peace of mind to take risks and pursue his goals unfettered," said the team statement.

Family was so important to them that they purchased the land around their home so their children could live nearby. The couple had four children (Dean, Dea Spanos Berberian, Alexis Spanos Ruhl and Michael Spanos), 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Grandsons John and A.G. are presidents of football operations and business operations, respectively, for the Chargers.

Funeral services will be announced later this week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in the name of Alex Spanos to the following charities: American Legion -- Karl Ross Post #16, 2020 Plymouth Road, Stockton, CA 95204; The Stockton Scholars Endowment Fund at UOP, University of the Pacific, Attn: University Development/Stockton Scholars, Endowed Fund, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95211; The Discovery ChalleNGe Academy, 2922 Transworld Drive, Stockton, CA 95206; or YMCA of San Joaquin County, 2105 West March Lane, Suite 1, Stockton, CA 95207.

