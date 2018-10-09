Bills sign veteran backup quarterback Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson is back in the NFL.

The longtime backup quarterback signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as part of an initiative to provide mentoring for rookie starter Josh Allen, and perhaps insurance on a roster featuring Nathan Peterman as No. 2.

"First and foremost, he's a team-first guy," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "A guy that has been around, whether as a starter or a backup. A lot of football over the years. He's got a good outlook on the game from an offensive standpoint. He understands defenses. So there's just a lot of value to it in terms of where we are right now in that quarterback room."

The 35-year-old Anderson spent the previous seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers, most of which involved McDermott and Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

A sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, Anderson has completed 54.1 percent of his career attempts while throwing 60 touchdowns and 60 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 with the Cleveland Browns after passing for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns. He parlayed that into a three-year, $24 million deal.

Anderson has made 47 starts in his 14-year career but only four since 2011, including two in 2016.