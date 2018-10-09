Bengals-Chiefs Week 7 showdown flexed to SNF

The world will get to witness more Patrick Mahomes in prime time.

The NFL is flexing the Week 7, Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs tilt to Sunday Night Football on Oct. 21, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision. The game was initially scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kick in K.C.

The Bengals later announced the move to an 8:20 p.m. ET showdown on NBC.

The Los Angeles Rams versus San Francisco 49ers game originally scheduled for prime-time will move to CBS at 4:25 ET.

At 5-0, the Chiefs are one of two remaining unbeaten teams and boast a high-flying attack led by Mahomes that should help goose prime-time ratings. The Bengals currently sit at 4-1 atop the AFC North. With two high-profile offenses led by Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, A.J. Green, Andy Dalton and Joe Mixon, the NFL will give its prime-time viewers another shot to watch a potential shootout in Kansas City.

Despite the Rams boasting an undefeated record (5-0) and a similarly explosive offense, the flex move was likely due to the 49ers (1-4) losing star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury.

L.A. still owns two more prime-time games, highlighted by a Week 11 showdown with the Chiefs in Mexico City. The Niners are currently slated for four other prime-time affairs, beginning with Monday night's visit to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.