Jamaal Charles among RBs Jaguars working out

With Leonard Fournette set to miss his fourth game of the season due to a hamstring injury, and Corey Grant on injured reserve, the Jacksonville Jaguars will work out a few running backs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jags are bringing in RBs on Tuesday, including veteran Jamaal Charles, per a source informed of the visit.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that ex-Chiefs RB Charcandrick West is also working out for Jacksonville.

Charles toted the rock 69 times last season in Denver, averaging 4.3 yards per tote, and added 23 receptions for 129 yards. The 31-year-old back worked out for the Redskins in August and met with the Saints in June, but remains without a home.

West, meanwhile, was cut by the Chiefs in August, briefly landed with the Jets, but lasted just eight days in New York before being released. West also worked out for the Buccaneers last week, per Rapoport.

With T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds the only healthy tailbacks on the roster, the Jags will test out some stand-in options to help carry the water until Fournette returns.