Chargers patriarch Alex Spanos dies at age 95

The Spanos family patriarch died.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Alex Spanos passed away Tuesday morning. He was 95.

"Fiercely loyal, competitive, passionate and loving -- that was Alex Spanos," the team characterized the long-time owner. "As Alex would say, 'Believe in yourself. There is nothing you can't do if you set your mind to it.'"

Born to Greek immigrants in 1923, Spanos lived out that sentiment. He amassed enough wealth to purchase a majority share of the San Diego Chargers in 1984. Over the next decade, he bought up most of the remaining shares of the team.

Spanos was an active owner in the NFL, serving on many committees including the Expansion and Realignment Committee in 1991. He was influential in bringing Super Bowl XXXII (1998) and XXXVII (2003) to San Diego.

He was adamant in helping make the Chargers a respected franchise and led the team to a Super Bowl XXIX appearance in 1994.

Viewed as a savvy businessman and a philanthropic leader, Spanos created and funded The Chargers Community Foundation which still supports numerous causes, and aids those in need within the community.

Spanos' wife, Faye, died in August at age 92. The couple had four children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Spanos' son, Dean, served as President of the Chargers since early in 1994 and remains controlling owner and chairman of the board. In 2015, Alex Spanos' grandsons, A.G. and John, took over day-to-day operation of the family-owned team.