Why the Rally Possum is the Browns' real MVP

Nocturnal marsupials officially hold the fate of the 2018 Browns in their fuzzy little paws.
Think about it: A possum appeared before Cleveland snapped a 635-day losing streak in September.
Browns fan just secured a possum
(via steve_bertolino/Instagram)
It reappeared in the video below for coach Hue Jackson's first AFC North win.
Coincidence? I think not!
Rally Possum sighting at @FEStadium this morning!!
Not sold? The man who entrapped the original possum, Greg Pleasant, was back at FirstEnergy Stadium. The reason: To celebrate his possum-wrangling prowess.
It was an HONOR to host our #RallyPossum Wrangler (aka Greg Pleasant) as today's Dawg Pound Captain!
Still not sold? Let's dive deep into the history of possums as good-luck athletic omens.
There is only one logical conclusion here.
Browns need to bring a possum to every game
Change the 'Dawg Pound' to the 'Possum Pound' and watch the wins pour in.