Why the Rally Possum is the Browns' real MVP

  • By Nick Toney
Nocturnal marsupials officially hold the fate of the 2018 Browns in their fuzzy little paws.

Think about it: A possum appeared before Cleveland snapped a 635-day losing streak in September.

It reappeared in the video below for coach Hue Jackson's first AFC North win.

Coincidence? I think not!

Not sold? The man who entrapped the original possum, Greg Pleasant, was back at FirstEnergy Stadium. The reason: To celebrate his possum-wrangling prowess.

Still not sold? Let's dive deep into the history of possums as good-luck athletic omens.

There is only one logical conclusion here.

Change the 'Dawg Pound' to the 'Possum Pound' and watch the wins pour in.

