Broncos' Vance Joseph: 'There's going to be changes'

The Denver Broncos lost their ninth road game in 10 tries during coach Vance Joseph's tenure after Sunday's beat down by the New York Jets in New Jersey.

After another disappointing loss, the embattled coach suggested he's looking at making changes to get the Broncos out of a three-game losing skid.

"Everything's being considered," Joseph said Monday, via the team's official website. "It's all being considered. We're still watching tape and figuring out what's the best course of action. It's all being considered."

The losing streak is all too familiar to Denver. Last year the Broncos started 3-1 before an 8-game slide. This season, Joseph's squad took advantage of two home tilts to open the season 2-0 before their current losing skid.

Following Sunday's loss, players sounded off on the frustration, with the likes of defensive lineman Derek Wolfe noting he's "pissed off" working hard for the same losing results week after week.

"We're not going to play how we played yesterday," Joseph said. "We're not going to do that. So something's got to change. You don't play that brand of football and keep it all the same. I won't share what we're going to change, but there's going to be changes."

Joseph didn't say whether quarterback would be one of those changes considered. Following another hollow performance from Case Keenum, the drum-beat for Chad Kelly to get his shot is certain to get louder in Denver.

The job won't get easier for Denver, with the Broncos hosting the high-flying Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. If Joseph's defense couldn't stop a heretofore grounded Jets passing attack, what will happen versus Jared Goff and the soaring Rams?

"We have to fix ourselves first before we can talk about beating the Rams," Joseph said. "We have to go back to the drawing board and fix our football team here. ... I believe in our football team. But right now, we've got to play a better brand of football. We did not play good yesterday. Obviously, the Kansas City game we did some good stuff, but we didn't make enough plays toward the end. [We] didn't play with great detail in critical moments and the Baltimore game, we felt the same way. But yesterday felt different because of the grit that we have played with.

"I didn't see the same grit. So we have to get back to that first. Fixing the Broncos first."

If Joseph can't find the fix quick, he'll be looking for a new job.