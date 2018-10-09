Adrian Peterson dislocated shoulder in Redskins' loss

The Washington Redskins left New Orleans not only mentally battered but physically bruised following the blowout loss to the Saints.

Among several Redskins players to leave hurt was Adrian Peterson, who got banged up a couple of times. First, the 33-year-old exited on the first series after his leg buckled on a hit during a swing pass. After limping to the sideline All Day would later return.

However, Peterson said after the defeat that he suffered a dislocated shoulder near the end of the first half.

"I just popped it back in and braced it up at halftime," said Peterson, via the Washington Times. "I got back in there."

Peterson added he hurt his shoulder getting hit while running a flat route.

The running back played 13 snaps in the blowout loss, just three of which came after halftime -- he didn't touch the ball on any of those plays -- per Next Gen Stats.

Peterson carried four times for six yards and caught two passes for 36 yards. It's the fourth time in his career that AD had more receiving yards than rushing yards (previous time was Week 2, 2018), according to NFL Research.

Peterson will receive an MRI on his shoulder Tuesday.