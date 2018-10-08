Leonard Fournette (hamstring) to miss Jags-Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Leonard Fournette for at least one more week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the running back will miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with his hamstring injury, per sources informed of the decision.

It's not a surprise after the tailback suffered a setback in Week 4, and the early-week rule-out indicates how far Fournette is from being full-go on his injured hamstring.

The second-year back will miss his fourth game of the season with the soft-muscle injury and his second straight after attempting a return in Week 4. At this point, we'd expect the Jags to allow Fournette to get fully healthy before bringing him back rather than risk another round of setbacks and an elongated absence.

With Corey Grant headed to IR after a foot injury, the Jags are down to T.J. Yeldon as the lead back. Brandon Wilds is the only other running back currently on the active roster. The Jags could be in the market to work out veteran stand-in options this week as they wait for Fournette's return.