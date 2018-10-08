Panthers' Thomas Davis returns from PED suspension

The Carolina Panthers defense will get a boost for the stretch run.

Linebacker Thomas Davis returns after sitting out four games due to a PED suspension.

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Davis would slide back into his starting slot. Shaq Thompson performed well in Davis' stead, displaying speed and pass-rush ability, but Rivera said the Panthers missed the veteran's playmaking ability.

"His explosive plays. He's good for three or four explosive plays a game," Rivera said when asked what the Panthers missed without Davis for four games.

The Panthers were a middle-of-the-pack defense through three weeks, particularly giving up chunk gains through the air. Clearly, the coach is excited about getting the veteran linebacker back.