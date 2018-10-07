NFL Shop at the London Games

The NFL Walk in Super Store is our biggest merchandise tent selling all 32 teams, along with Gameday exclusive products located in tailgate. There are also a number of retail outlets including on Olympic Way, Market Square and multiple others within the stadium selling a selected range of team merchandise. Click and collect is available, simply order your NFL gear via europe.nflshop.com. Pick up for free at Wembley on Gameday (Clear bag policy in effect).

On sale at Wembley Stadium for the NFL London Games is the official match day programme, providing fans with all the features you need on the competing teams, along with a limited edition print for each specific game. The programme will be on sale along Olympic way, in the tailgate area and inside of the stadium. Inside each 116 page programme, there will be player and team features plus much more, so don't miss out and purchase your programme for only £10 on matchday. You can also purchase your gameday programmes here online.

MITCHELL & NESS - NFL 2018 LONDON GAMES

Mitchell & Ness is situated right next to the NFL Shop in the NFL Tailgate Area. The Mitchell & Ness team will be on hand to guide you through our nostalgia collection that spans 55 jerseys. Teams include Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Featuring Iconic Jerseys worn by the likes of Bo Jackson, Eric Dickerson and Brian Dawkins. For more information. Head over to their website www.mitchellandness.co.uk or check out our Flagship store on D'Arblay Street in Soho.