Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars Hospitality

We look forward to welcoming you to NFL Hospitality for Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 28th October 2018. The Game kicks off at 1.30pm and all hospitality opens at 10.30am.

You will need your game ticket to access the stadium on the day and your credential will allow your entry into your hospitality suite.

Please enter Wembley Stadium using the colour zone which is indicated on your game day ticket. Your hospitality credential will state your hospitality suite, please see list below.

Hospitality Locations

Sapphire - The Arc, Centre Circle, Pitch Views, The Lioness, Three Lions, The Venue

Diamond - Bobby Moore Suite

Platinum - One Twenty Club

For further information on how to get to Wembley Stadium, watch the below video.

Please note there will be a clear bag policy in operation in all NFL London Games, more details can be found at www.nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy.

On arrival to the hospitality suite, you will be greeted by a hostess who will be able to assist you.

We hope you enjoy the game.

