Dear Guest

We look forward to welcoming you to NFL VIP Hospitality.

You will need your game ticket to access the stadium on the day and your credential will allow your entry into your hospitality suite.

Please enter Wembley Stadium using the colour zone which is indicated on your game day ticket.

For further information on how to get to Wembley Stadium, watch the below video.

Please note there will be a clear bag policy in operation in all NFL London Games, more details can be found at www.nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy.

Hospitality Opening Times

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders - Sunday 14th October 2018 Kickoff 6pm, Hospitality opens at 3pm

Tennessee Titans at LA Chargers - Sunday 21th October 2018 Kickoff at 2.30pm, Hospitality opens at 11.30am

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday 28th October 2018 Kickoff 1.30pm, Hospitality opens at 10.30am

On arrival to the hospitality suite, you will be greeted by a hostess who will be able to assist you.

We hope you enjoy the game.

NFL Hospitality Team